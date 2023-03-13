St. Paul mulls whether to create bike path to ease Summit Avenue traffic woes

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A meeting to discuss possible changes to an iconic Twin Cities avenue was postponed, but the city still wants to hear from residents.

The question: Do you think about the proposed raised bike path that would take some pressure off of Summit Avenue?

St. Paul's draft plan would convert the avenue into a regional trail system. The bike lanes would be moved off the street to an elevated, separated trail.

The plan would likely be installed over the next 10 to 15 years if approved, and funding secured.

This week's meeting has been moved to April 13 because of the recent snow. Public comments are welcome until then.