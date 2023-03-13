Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

St. Paul mulls whether to create bike path to ease Summit Avenue traffic woes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Plan to redesign St. Paul’s historic Summit Avenue sparks debate
Plan to redesign St. Paul’s historic Summit Avenue sparks debate 02:26

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A meeting to discuss possible changes to an iconic Twin Cities avenue was postponed, but the city still wants to hear from residents.

The question: Do you think about the proposed raised bike path that would take some pressure off of Summit Avenue?

St. Paul's draft plan would convert the avenue into a regional trail system. The bike lanes would be moved off the street to an elevated, separated trail.

The plan would likely be installed over the next 10 to 15 years if approved, and funding secured. 

This week's meeting has been moved to April 13 because of the recent snow. Public comments are welcome until then. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.