A vacant building on the east side of St. Paul, Minnesota, is being demolished Sunday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into it Saturday night, rendering it structurally unsound.

Police say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. off Third Street East and Maple Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Witnesses reported seeing the driver flee on foot afterwards.

WCCO

Officers were soon called to a residence a few blocks east of the crash scene after a resident reported a man "had entered their yard and stated he was uninjured."

Police say the motorist, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was first treated for injuries not considered life threatening at Regions Hospital before being taken to the Ramsey County Jail.

No one else was hurt and police say a sweep of the building Sunday found no one inside.

This story will be updated.