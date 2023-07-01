Watch CBS News
St. Paul minimum wage increase takes effect Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minimum wage in St. Paul increased on Saturday.

Starting Saturday, large businesses of 101 to 10,000 employees must pay workers $15 an hour. Small businesses of 6-100 employees must pay $13, and micro business of five employees or less must pay $11.50 an hour.

The wage increase for macro businesses - which have more than 10,001 employees - jumped to $15.19 an hour back in January.

Employers must count all workers, even if they're not located in St. Paul.

Minneapolis minimum wage for businesses with 100 employees or fewer also increased on Saturday to $14.50.

