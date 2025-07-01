St. Paul increases minimum wage, causing some small businesses to reevaluate

New minimum wage increases have taken effect in St. Paul.

One of Yelp's top 100 ice cream spots nationwide, 2 Scoops says the changes could cause them to reevaluate their hiring model.

"If we're paying more, then there's probably going to be a different expectation," Brian White Jr. said.

The ice cream eatery on the corner of Selby and Milton prides themselves on employing those right out of high school.

"They're doing work, but also we're doing work to teach them the job skills," said White.

As of July 1, employees there will make at least $15 an hour, as 2 Scoops fits the small business category with between 6 and 100 employees.

In 2018, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed the ordinance into law, implementing new rates based on business size over a scheduled time period. Micro businesses are also seeing an increase to $13.25 an hour on Tuesday.

White says the long-term effects of this could be your price of two scoops, at two scoops, could get a little higher.

"Which is something that we wouldn't be too happy about, but that's just kind of the natural cause and effect of business," White said.

Carter took to X, saying, "No one working full time should struggle to make ends meet," and that the ordinance was signed as a "bold step in ensuring everyone has the chance to succeed."

That success is something 2 Scoops says comes with a cost.

"We consider ourselves a business of the community," White said.

There are plans to phase in a minimum wage bump for city workers and bigger businesses, too. Those will be announced on Sept. 1 and go into effect at the start of the new year.