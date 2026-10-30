St. Paul mayor nominates Assistant Chief of Operations Jeramiah Melquist as city's next fire chief

St. Paul, Minnesota, Mayor Kaohly Her on Friday announced Assistant Chief of Operations Jeramiah Melquist as her pick to lead the city's fire department.

Melquist has been with the fire department for 26 years. He's served in a variety of roles, including assistant chief of medical services, deputy chief, district chief, fire captain and fire equipment operator.

Melquist calls his leadership style mission-driven and people-first. He says he's most proud of the city agency for its recent Class I rating from the Insurance Services Office. The rating puts St. Paul in the top 1% of departments nationwide for fire protection and readiness.

"With his experience, drive and dedication, he is exceptionally well-suited for this role," Her said. "And anyone who knows him knows that he is kind and he is caring."

St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Jeramiah Melquist listens to a media member during a news conference on Oct. 30, 2026. WCCO

Melquist said, "I've grown here, I've learned here and I've had the privilege of serving alongside some extraordinary people. St. Paul is a special place. We're Minnesota's capital city, a community rich in history, culture and diversity."

Her says she chose Melquist from a list of five finalists. Three were internal; two were external. The St. Paul City Council will need to confirm his nomination.