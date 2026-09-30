St. Paul City Council set for closed-door meeting on lawsuit between police chief, mayor

The St. Paul City Council will meet behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss the legal battle between the city's mayor and police chief.

Police Chief Axel Henry filed a lawsuit last week against Mayor Kaohly Her alleging she has sexually harassed him for months. The lawsuit cites sexualized photos along with inappropriate touching and noises.

Police Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Kaohly Her Getty Images

Henry first raised the allegations back in April. The mayor's office says an outside firm investigated and found Her's behavior was offensive and inappropriate, but sexual harassment claims were unsubstantiated. Henry is now demanding a jury trial and damages.

In a statement, the City Council said they "understand that our constituents want answers and transparency," but are following guidance from their lawyers.

"Mayor Her deserves a fair process and we will not comment on active litigation," the council said.

This story will be updated.