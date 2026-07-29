City reportedly investigating St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her after police chief files sexual harrassment complaint

St. Paul, Minnesota, Mayor Kaohly Her is reportedly under investigation after allegations of sexual harassment from the city's police chief and other employees.

The Star Tribune reported Chief Axel Henry's attorney Chris Madel sent a letter to St. Paul City Attorney Irene Kao. The letter, dated in April, said Henry had filed a formal complaint against Her.

The letter, obtained by the Star Tribune, reads in part, "Chief Henry has reached the decision to step forward as a formal complainant against the Mayor after becoming aware that the Mayor's conduct has extended beyond isolated incidents and has included sexual harassment of subordinate City employees, including members of the Saint Paul Police Department."

WCCO has reached out to Henry's lawyer, but has not yet heard back.

Her's spokesperson gave a statement to the Star Tribune saying, "The mayor has deep respect for city employees and regrets any unintended impact her action may have had."

This story will be updated.