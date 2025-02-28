St. Paul man accused of fatally stabbing wife

A 34-year-old St. Paul man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly stabbing of his wife.

Court records show the charge against Kedu Husen Buseri was filed Friday in Ramsey County.

According to a criminal complaint, Buseri called 911 on Tuesday afternoon. He allegedly told dispatchers "someone died" and "someone killed his wife."

Officers responding to a home on the 400 block of Central Avenue West saw Buseri's hands were covered with blood when he answered the door. Charges say Buseri had a small cut on his left hand and his right hand wrapped in a piece of clothing.

"She cut me...I cut her," Buseri allegedly told officers.

He was then taken into custody.

Officers found Buseri's wife, 29, wrapped in a blanket and lying on the floor in the basement and an infant on a nearby bed. The woman's eyes were open and she was breathing shallowly but didn't respond when authorities spoke to her, according to the complaint.

Police saw a bent knife by the woman, who allegedly had a large cut across the front of her throat, and cuts to her face and right bicep.

The infant was not injured, but there was blood on their clothing, charges say.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Buseri was taken to the hospital and treated for a hand injury.

According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, the cause of the woman's death was multiple sharp force injuries.

Buseri later spoke with investigators with an Oromo interpreter. He suspected his wife was having an affair with another man and claimed to have seen his vehicle outside the home, according to court documents.

Buseri said he and the woman got into an argument in a downstairs bedroom, and he slapped her, charges say. The woman then grabbed a knife and cut Buseri's hand. He then grabbed the knife from the woman and allegedly stabbed her two times.

According to charges, investigators asked if Buseri had killed his wife and he replied "yes."

Note: The above video first aired on Feb. 5, 2025.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.