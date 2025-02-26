Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigating deadly stabbing, marking city's first homicide of 2025

St. Paul police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the city's Frogtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers went to a residence on the 400 block of Central Avenue West around 3:10 p.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had killed his wife.

Upon arrival, officers found a man covered in blood and a woman inside who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was transported to Region Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police say officers took the man into custody for questioning.

This is the first homicide in St. Paul this year.

The incident remains under investigation.

