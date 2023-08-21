St. Paul man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in the city's North End neighborhood in 2020.

Glenn Lee Burton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges Friday, according to court records

According to a criminal complaint, Burton shot 56-year-old Todd Gerleman near a gas station on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East on Dec. 21, 2020. The complaint states Burton's girlfriend and Gerleman approached Burton at his mother's house, and Burton fired at his girlfriend, but hit Gerleman. He then shot Gerleman again.

Burton's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.