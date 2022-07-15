St. Paul investigating 22nd homicide this year after man was stabbed

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday morning, resulting in the city's 22nd homicide this year.

St. Paul police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bates Avenue East at approximately 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing at a residence.

Officers found a 38-year-old man stabbed, conscious and breathing. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital.

Police say they were informed that the man died as a result of his injuries at the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation and there is no public safety concern.