St. Paul house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 firefighters injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Officials in St. Paul said a house fire on Sunday left one person dead, two firefighters injured and four people displaced.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to a two-story home on the 1800 block of Carroll Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

Three people were in the home at the time. Two made it out on their own, but the third was found dead inside, the fire department said. A cat was also found dead in the home.

The fire department said the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. More than 70 firefighters responded, and two were injured.

This is the city's first fire death of the year, the department said.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

