St. Paul police investigate homicide in city's Frogtown neighborhood

Police in St. Paul are investigating a homicide Friday in the city's Frogtown neighborhood.

Officers were called for a welfare check around 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Edmund Avenue, according to Public Information Officer Toy Vixayvong.

When the officers arrived, they found a dead woman at the scene. They also a 2-year-old — who is believed to be the woman's child — unharmed.

Vixayvong says investigators have identified a person of interest, who was known to the victim. No one has been arrested.

"This is a tragic event. It affects not only the family but the whole community. And I know family and community are starting to gather. It's a very unfortunate incident for anyone," he said.

The woman's death marks the city's third homicide of 2025. According to Vixayvong, the city had seen eight homicides at this point last year.