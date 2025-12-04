Four men charged in shootout on St. Paul street

Four men hurt in a gunfight in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday now all face charges.

According to a criminal complaint, the shootout occurred on the 1000 block of Fourth Street East Monday afternoon.

The four men charged are from Bloomington, St. Paul, Rosemount and St. Louis Park. The Bloomington and St. Paul men were on one side of the shootout, and the remaining men on the other.

A criminal complaint states the St. Paul man started the gunfight when he fired at the Rosemount man outside a store. A chaotic exchange of gunfire followed, with the Bloomington and St. Louis Park man also firing weapons, investigators said.

Responding officers found all four men wounded in the area of the shooting. They were all taken to Regions Hospital, where the Bloomington man was rushed into surgery. The injuries to the other three were not life-threatening, the complaint states.

Investigators said all four men tried to dispose of their weapons following the gunfight. A fifth man was involved, according to a criminal complaint, but he has not been identified or charged.

The Bloomington man faces one count of possessing a firearm while prohibited and one drive-by shooting charge. The St. Paul man is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The Rosemount man is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and second-degree riot. The St. Louis Park man faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder and another for prohibited possession of a firearm.

All four men were charged by warrant.