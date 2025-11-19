After federal raid in St. Paul, community members gather to demand answers

Community members and elected officials spoke at what they called a vigil on Wednesday morning after a federal operation in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were all at the Bro-Tex facility off Hampden Avenue on Tuesday morning for what they said was a criminal investigation.

Convinced it was an immigration raid, residents responded to a call to action put out by a community network designed, according to protesters at the scene, to protect immigrants. After about an hour, many in the crowd walked through the police tape and attempted to stop federal law enforcement from leaving with people they believed were detained inside.

WCCO cameras captured what followed: a physical confrontation between federal agents and protestors. The agents deployed a chemical irritant on the crowd and physically removed some protesters who were blocking four federal vehicles from leaving.

WCCO

Wednesday morning, more than 200 community members attended the vigil organized by Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action. Nearly 15 speakers all discussed their concerns for what happened outside the facility.

Those who spoke included state Rep. Leigh Finke and incoming St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her.

"We need clear, timely information from federal agencies so panic doesn't take over and rumors don't spread," Her said. "When communities are kept in the dark, fear fills the gaps and uncertainty rips gaps within our city. And this fear is real."

In a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, they said ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and law enforcement partners conducted court authorized law enforcement activity and served a search warrant.

WCCO

WCCO's Frankie McLister visited the federal courthouse to see if any of the search warrants were available, but they were sealed.

Bro-Tex appears to be in operation Wednesday, as trucks and employees have been going in and out all morning.