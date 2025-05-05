St. Paul man admits to fatally stabbing child's mother, telling police, "She suffered, bro," charges say

A man accused of stabbing the mother of his child to death in St. Paul, Minnesota, has a history of domestic violence against her and another woman, according to charges filed Monday.

The 34-year-old St. Paul man is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, police went to a house on Edmund Avenue early Friday morning after the man told a family member he had killed the woman and left their 2-year-old child inside the home.

An officer called the man, but he hung up when the caller identified himself as law enforcement.

Police entered the house, where they found the 2-year-old in the living room. Upstairs, they found the woman's body covered by a blanket, with stab wounds visible.

Officers spoke to another woman who had two children with the man. She said he confessed the killing to her that morning, that the man is "violent" and that she had an order of protection against him.

"The woman said she had told her lawyer that she feared [the man] would kill her or someone else at some point," the complaint states.

Police then spoke to the victim's friends. One of them said the victim in September told her "if she or her daughter ended up dead or missing [the man] was responsible."

Another friend said she was with the victim the night before the killing, and the man was messaging her, accusing her of cheating.

Police arrested the man at an apartment in Minneapolis that belonged to a woman he had met on a dating app.

In an interview with investigators, the man allegedly admitted to killing the woman after she came home from going out on Thursday. He accused her of cheating on him and said the stabbing was not planned, the complaint states.

While recounting the stabbing, the man allegedly said, "That s*** was brutal. I definitely feel bad," and, "She suffered, bro, she definitely suffered."

The man has at least three prior domestic violence convictions, according to the criminal complaint, all of which targeted the deceased woman. He remains in custody.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.