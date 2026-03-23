St. Paul man accused in deadly hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old woman

A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces a criminal vehicular homicide charge in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last month.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 16 near Pennsylvania Avenue and Rice Street. According to the criminal complaint, an officer saw a gray minivan's brake lights come on before the car swerved and drove off.

The officer found a woman, later identified as 58-year-old Lisa Giuere, in the road with "devastating" injuries, the complaint says. She was taken to the hospital and died on Feb. 22, police say.

Court documents say that investigators found information from cell phone towers about the devices that passed along the minivan's route at the time of the hit-and-run. It led them to a home on the east side of the city, where they arrested the 34-year-old man.

The minivan was parked in the back and had a damaged passenger mirror along with a large crack on the windshield, charges say.

The man initially told police that his minivan had been stolen sometime in February, but he recovered it soon after with a tracker. Eventually, charges say that he cried and "apologized for what happened."

Investigators also recovered a handwritten note that read "I was involved in an accident," court documents say.

If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.