St. Paul enacting 4-day plowing operation to clear all residential streets

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A heads up if you live in St. Paul.

The city's public works department is doing a citywide plowing operation this week from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This is the four-day plowing schedule, meaning you cannot park in these areas on these specific days:

* 1/17: Odd-numbered side of east-west streets

* 1/18: Even-numbered side of east-west streets

* 1/19: Even-numbered side of north-south streets

* 1/20: Odd-numbered side of north-south streets

This is for residential streets only. Normal parking rules still apply on main streets.

The goal is to clean up the snow so narrower streets become safe and clear again.