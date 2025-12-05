Man dies after shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

A man died after a shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, Thursday night, police said.

A report of gunfire brought officers to the 900 block of Edgerton Street around 9:15 p.m., the St. Paul Police Department said. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police said this is the city's 13th homicide of the year.