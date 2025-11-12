Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Motorist traveling at "high rate of speed" causes fatal crash in St. Paul, officials say

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Read Full Bio
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in St. Paul early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a driver in a Tesla Model 3 was traveling at a "high rate of speed" while exiting to Dale Street from eastbound Interstate 94. The motorist then collided with another motorist in a Toyota Rav4 who was crossing the intersection. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. 

A 22-year-old Fridley man was driving the Tesla with a 19-year-old St. Paul woman in the passenger seat. A 31-year-old St. Paul man was the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota. 

Details are limited and authorities have not released the conditions of those involved in the crash. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue