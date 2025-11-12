Motorist traveling at "high rate of speed" causes fatal crash in St. Paul, officials say

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in St. Paul early Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a driver in a Tesla Model 3 was traveling at a "high rate of speed" while exiting to Dale Street from eastbound Interstate 94. The motorist then collided with another motorist in a Toyota Rav4 who was crossing the intersection. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m.

A 22-year-old Fridley man was driving the Tesla with a 19-year-old St. Paul woman in the passenger seat. A 31-year-old St. Paul man was the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota.

Details are limited and authorities have not released the conditions of those involved in the crash.