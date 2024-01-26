St. Paul man charged after accidentally shooting self inside packed St. Paul school gym

St. Paul parent faces possible charges after gun goes off during family night at school

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man now faces criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself last week while surrounded by dozens of children inside a school gym.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Lamont Jaytaris Ray, 30, was charged Thursday with a gross misdemeanor count of recklessly handling a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

It happened on the night of Jan. 18 during an open house at Como Park Elementary School. The criminal complaint states dozens of families were in the gym when Ray's handgun discharged, firing a round into his leg while he played basketball with his daughter. No one else was hurt.

Ray, who is legally permitted to carry a firearm, told responding officers he wasn't wearing his holster because he had spilled water on it, and he was "having trouble keeping his pants up," the complaint states. Ray was later treated and released from an area hospital.

If convicted, Ray could face up to a year in prison a $3,000 in fines.