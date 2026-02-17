Partnership helps St. Paul College culinary students get experience in real-world kitchen

A unique partnership in St. Paul is giving culinary students a rare look behind the kitchen doors.

This week, students of color from St. Paul College are stepping behind the scenes at St. Paul RiverCentre — cooking, plating salads, entrees and desserts — serving 2,000 people in under two hours.

It's an immersive and demanding task. But for Imani Lavan, it means much more.

"I love to cook. I love to put a smile on people's face when I make meals for them," Lavan said. "This was a goal and a dream for me growing up."

In the catering kitchen, the pace is brisk. Desserts are topped off as salads come together along a conveyor belt.

"It's been a long time since something made me excited," said student Jessica Broemer. "Being able to come in and work with these chefs and really just get that experience and get that culture mindset, see what it's like, you know, trial by fire. It's really valuable."

The students are learning from chefs with Morrissey Hospitality, gaining back-of-house experience many may not otherwise access. The partnership is intentional.

"For them to come in and get the experience and learn how our company operates, it gives them a little bit of a boost for the future," said Ben Fremstad, the executive chef at Morrissey Hospitality.

The short-term program is supported by the Minnesota Training Partnership, designed to fast-track students into jobs.

"All these people coming together are here to support these students, get them into good culinary jobs quickly, within the matter of just a couple of months," said Jeff Ambroz, director of development communications at Minnesota Training Partnership.

Last year, Morrissey Hospitality hired two cooks from this St. Paul College program and another three were hired at the St. Paul Hotel.