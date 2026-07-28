Tensions rise as St. Paul set to clear homeless encampments next week

In one week, St. Paul, Minnesota, will begin clearing homeless encampments. Concerned residents, elected officials and people living in those camps met for a forum on Tuesday night.

The city estimates about 220 people live in the three major encampments, with the majority in Pig's Eye Park.

Most of the night was an open mic with an opportunity for questions, which led to heated exchanges.

"We need to pause at least the sweeps," said one St. Paul resident.

"How can we trust you to do the right thing when human lives are at stake?" another asked.

Many are wondering why the city would move forward without enough shelter beds and criticising what they called a lack of outreach.

Dan Krivit volunteered at the event and is hoping the mayor will press pause.

"There are a lot of partners that are willing to contribute and actually commit resources that needs time," he said. "Aug. 5 is seven days away; that's not enough time."

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her has said the camps are not safe, adding those three encampments are responsible for more than 850 911 calls over the past year, including calls for things like assaults, weapons, death investigations and drugs.

"How can we make sure that we deal with the issue of safety but at the same time deal with the systemic problem?" said St. Paul Assistant Mayor Cedrick Baker.

Baker and the city say outreach teams are already working in the camp connecting with people.

In anticipation of the closure, Ramsey County commissioners voted Tuesday to partner with St. Paul and accept over $1 million in city funding to expand shelter beds.

One commissioner expressed hesitation over the plan.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie to you and say it's going to be successful were going to do our best," said Commissioner Rafael Ortega.