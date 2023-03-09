Watch CBS News
St. Paul city workers unanimously vote to authorize strike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Workers with the city of St. Paul unanimously voted to authorize a strike.

On Wednesday, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 announced the strike authorization by St. Paul public works, parks, sewer and water employees.

The employees are represented by IUOE Local 49, Teamsters 120 and Laborers 363.

Members could strike as early as March 20 if negotiations break down or a contract is not agreed upon. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

