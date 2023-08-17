Watch CBS News
St. Paul City Council overrides Mayor Carter's veto of early childhood measure

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday afternoon voted to override Mayor Melvin Carter's veto of an early childhood resolution.

The resolution will add a question to the November 2024 ballot, asking St. Paul voters if a property tax levy should be used to help pay for children's early care and education.

"This is a great day for Saint Paul children and their families," Councilmember Nelsie Yang said in a release. "Around the country, cities have demonstrated that early learning initiatives like this are doable and that they have a huge impact on preparing children for kindergarten and helping parents enter the workforce. This resolution allows Saint Paul voters to decide if they want to invest in children's futures."

The City Council says the resolution came about following a seven-year process that culminated in an Early Learning Advisory Committee. The committee presented a 68-page report of recommendations to the City Council in March.

The mayor was asked to participate in the committee, but declined, the City Council said. 

