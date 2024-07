ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday afternoon at a bus stop near one of St. Paul's most busy intersections.

The Metro Transit Police Department says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Snelling Avenue near Spruce Tree Drive, just south of University Avenue West.

Police say the victim is recovering at Regions Hospital.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.