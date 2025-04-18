St. Paul boy sentenced for 2024 shooting that killed 22-year-old man

A St. Paul boy has been sentenced for second-degree murder in the 2024 shooting outside a tobacco shop that killed a 22-year-old man.

A Ramsey County judge on Friday sentenced the 17-year-old boy to 23 years in prison with credit for 221 days served, according to court records.

The September 10, 2024, shooting happened at a strip mall on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue East near Lake Phalen.

Surveillance videos showed the boy riding to the strip mall on his bike before walking up to Davion Lamonte-Paule Brown, who was standing outside the tobacco store with two other people. Footage then showed the boy shooting at Brown before riding off.

Police say Brown suffered several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officers found the boy less than a mile away from the store. He was taken into custody after a brief chase. Police also found a 9mm handgun and a black mask "along the path" the boy had fled.

One of the witnesses told police that Brown had bought the boy a pack of cigars shortly before the shooting since he didn't have his ID. Another witness said he was in the midst of an argument with Brown about a woman when shots were fired.

In March, the boy signed a plea agreement, in which he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge in exchange for charges in a riot case unrelated to the shooting being dropped, court records said.

