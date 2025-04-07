Man hurt in shooting outside St. Paul bar

A man was injured in a shooting outside a St. Paul bar early Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened near Cheers Pub around 12:40 a.m., the St. Paul Police Department said. Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

While searching for a suspect, police found a woman hiding in a nearby garage that was not hers. She was arrested, but police do not yet know if she was involved in the shooting.

WCCO