St. Paul author with terminal illness lives out bucket list dream of riding a Harley

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul woman was able to cross an item off of the top of her bucket list this morning.

Judy Yaeger-Jones is fighting a terminal illness, and while some people make a wish to go to Disney World or Hawaii, Yaeger-Jones' dream was to ride a Harley.

Yaeger-Jones says she's determined to not have any regrets.

She was diagnosed with a terminal illness in November and given just six months to live, but more than eight months later, she's still making the most of her time.

"I've had a lot of good things in my life but I haven't been on a motorcycle," she said. "So here I am."

Riding a Harley might seem like an unusual choice of a bucket list item for an author, historian, and election judge who was recently honored by the city of St. Paul, but Yaeger-Jones says she likes the idea of the freedom that comes with riding a motorcycle.

"As a result of Judy's many accomplishments over her life, our community is better for it, because when Judy sets her mind to something, she doesn't give up," said St. Paul City Councilmember Jane Prince

Thanks to the Dream Foundation and Allina Hospice, Yaeger-Jones didn't have to give up her dream of going for a ride.

With her own dream now realized, Yaeger-Jones hopes her ride gives others the inspiration to try something new.

"Life is to be lived. Sometimes, you just don't take an opportunity. It might be a small one and sometimes you think 'oh, do I wanna do that?' I think you try it. And if it doesn't work, well then you've learned as well because nothing goes perfectly. If it does, you're not living the best life," Yaeger-Jones said.

Yaeger-Jones says as far as what comes next, she's planning on taking things just one day at a time.