St. Paul man found guilty of charges related to shooting of 11-year-old boy by young teen

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A court found a 33-year-old man guilty of multiple gun crimes after his 13-year-old niece shot an 11-year-old boy in the head inside his St. Paul apartment earlier this year.

Martinez Castillo Lloyd was charged with one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and negligent storage of firearms for the March 29 incident.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route in St. Paul.

Charges state Lloyd is the father of some of the children who were in his apartment on the night of the shooting. There were also several friends and relatives there, ranging in age from 10 to 13 years old.

Lloyd had just left to go to the store when an 11-year-old boy and Lloyd's 13-year-old niece went into his bedroom and retrieved two of his firearms. The firearms were kept in a "higher up unlocked drawer in a closet that the juveniles can easily reach," charges state.

As the girl was waving a revolver, it went off, hitting the young boy in the face.

In an interview with police, Lloyd told investigators he had seen the children playing with the guns in the past and had told them to put them back. He added he usually kept the guns unloaded in a high cabinet and had them only for protection.

Due to a prior felony conviction, Lloyd is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Lloyd's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.