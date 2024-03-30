Watch CBS News
Boy, 11, shot in head in St. Paul; 13-year-old girl arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after they say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head on Friday night.

Soon after the shooting, officers arrested a 13-year-old girl, who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route. The girl was found nearby, on the 100 block of Charles Avenue. She is in custody on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Investigators say they're working to determine what led to the shooting.

The boy is in the hospital, where he is being treated for a life-threatening injury.

WCCO Staff
First published on March 30, 2024 / 8:02 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

