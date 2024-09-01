St. Michael man enters Alford plea for 2022 standoff that lasted 45 hours

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — A 41-year-old man entered an Alford plea last week for his role in a nearly two-day-long standoff with police in a west metro suburb over two years ago.

Brandon Gardas was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, possession of ammo or firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, second- and fifth-degree drug possession and making violent threats for the June 21 and 22, 2022 incident in St. Michael.

The Alford plea allows a defendant to accept a plea bargain while maintaining their innocence.

According to the criminal complaint, Gardas had an altercation with his pastor at his home on June 20, 2022. During the incident, Gardas allegedly brandished a gun at the pastor. The complaint also alleges that Gardas assaulted his wife a day later. Those two incidents, coupled with outstanding warrants, caused law enforcement to move to arrest Gardas.

By 4:20 p.m. on June 21, authorities had Gardas' house surrounded. According to the complaint, law enforcement knew Gardas had a "high-powered assault rifle," and that his 13-year-old son was in the home with him. Gardas' wife and other children were not home at the time.

After giving warnings for about an hour, law enforcement breached the front door using an armored vehicle, and then deployed chemical agents.

Just after 6 p.m., Gardas' son exited the home.

According to the complaint, Gardas called Wright County dispatch at 7 p.m. and threatened to fire at the authorities surrounding his home unless they backed away. When they refused to relent, he shot at two St. Cloud SWAT vehicles. No officers were struck, though charges say Gardas "came close to hitting" a deputy.

Around 8 p.m., authorities got Gardas on the phone, at which point he allegedly threatened to fire into the surrounding neighborhood. An hour after that, law enforcement began "tactically dismantling" the exterior of the home while commanding Gardas to exit.

Around 9:40 p.m., Gardas shot at another armored vehicle, the complaint states.

It was not until 7 p.m. on June 22 that authorities decided to enter the home. Officers from several agencies went in and found Gardas hiding under some blankets with a rifle, the complaint states. He ran when officers shot him with less-lethal rounds.

Gardas allegedly fired at officers pursuing him. An officer returned fire, hitting Gardas in the chest, according to the complaint, but he still "refused to cooperate or comply with commands from law enforcement."

After authorities fired more less-lethal rounds and tased Gardas, they managed to arrest him.

In a subsequent search of his home, investigators found a dozen firearms and more than 12,000 rounds of ammunition.

Gardas' sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.