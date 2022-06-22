Authorities in hourslong standoff with suspected shooter in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A standoff between authorities and a suspected shooter in St. Michael that began Tuesday evening has stretched into Wednesday morning.

It began around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said someone was shooting into the neighborhood near the local elementary school. They also said the suspected shooter barricaded themselves into a house at he end of cul-de-sac.

Police shut down several blocks in every direction while they negotiated with the shooter. Authorities from multiple agencies were parked at Gutzwiller Park, about a mile away from the standoff scene.

Witnesses told WCCO they heard bangs they believe were more gunshots while police tried to talk the person down over a loud speaker.

"Especially in a town like St. Michael, you think of it as something safe and then you come home and you see vehicles that you only see on TV shows and in the movies rolling out behind your house and Into the parking lot," resident Thomas Kammann said.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.