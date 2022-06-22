Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Authorities in hourslong standoff with suspected shooter in St. Michael

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities in St. Michael in standoff with suspected shooter
Authorities in St. Michael in standoff with suspected shooter 01:47

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A standoff between authorities and a suspected shooter in St. Michael that began Tuesday evening has stretched into Wednesday morning.

It began around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said someone was shooting into the neighborhood near the local elementary school. They also said the suspected shooter barricaded themselves into a house at he end of cul-de-sac.

530a-vo-st-michael-stan-wcco1kwv.jpg
CBS

Police shut down several blocks in every direction while they negotiated with the shooter. Authorities from multiple agencies were parked at Gutzwiller Park, about a mile away from the standoff scene.

Witnesses told WCCO they heard bangs they believe were more gunshots while police tried to talk the person down over a loud speaker.

"Especially in a town like St. Michael, you think of it as something safe and then you come home and you see vehicles that you only see on TV shows and in the movies rolling out behind your house and Into the parking lot," resident Thomas Kammann said.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 5:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.