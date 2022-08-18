St. Michael home, epicenter of 45-hour standoff in June, burns down

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. – The Twin Cities home of a man who is behind bars and charged with attempted murder burned down Wednesday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says three fire departments worked together to knock down the blaze at the home in St. Michael.

Investigators say no one was living there at the time, and they're trying to figure out how it started.

The home belongs to Brandon Gardas, who had a 45-hour armed standoff with law enforcement back in June. The ordeal ended after Gardas, 39, was shot in the chest by an officer.

Police later found at least a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the home.