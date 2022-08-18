Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Michael home, epicenter of 45-hour standoff in June, burns down

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. – The Twin Cities home of a man who is behind bars and charged with attempted murder burned down Wednesday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says three fire departments worked together to knock down the blaze at the home in St. Michael.

Investigators say no one was living there at the time, and they're trying to figure out how it started.  

10p-vo-st-michael-fire-wcco1uqo.jpg
Johnathan Campion

The home belongs to Brandon Gardas, who had a 45-hour armed standoff with law enforcement back in June. The ordeal ended after Gardas, 39, was shot in the chest by an officer.

Police later found at least a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the home. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 10:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.