Vandals smash car windows in St. Louis Park neighborhood

Neighbors along a three-block stretch in St Louis Park, Minnesota, say vandals smashed car windows early Sunday morning along Quentin Avenue.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis Park said officers took 18 reports of vehicle tampering and stolen property around 5 in the morning. The city wouldn't confirm how many cars were hit, but said the investigation is ongoing.

"I was just pulling out and I had to swerve and avoid all the glass on the street because most cars on this block had their windows smashed," said Nachshown Fertel.

While Fertel's car wasn't damaged, a car parked across the street was smashed across the windshield. Two others were missing windows.

"Obviously, it's expensive to repair and we don't know who did it," Fertel said. "We all have Ring cameras, but since most of them were on the street, only a few people caught glimpses of it."

Two blocks away, WCCO talked to a man with four damaged cars sitting outside his home. He said all the windows on his family cars were smashed early in the morning, but no one got away with anything valuable. He called the whole ordeal upsetting.

Aharon Harkavy spent part of Sunday cleaning up shattered glass in his driveway. He said neighbors have had issues with stolen cars and some break-ins in the past, but this string of damage felt like an escalation.

"This needs to stop, the police need to really do something about it," he said.

Back in May, Minneapolis police were investigating a string of break-ins on the southwest side of the city. That followed 30 cars hit by vandals in April over an 8-hour span. Last summer in Minneapolis, there were roughly 475 vehicle break-ins in 30 days between July and August.

Fertel said many of his neighbors in St. Louis Park attend the same synagogue and the community came together to help with repairs.

"I went over to the rabbi and I said, 'Can we start a fund?'" Fertel explained. "I got a few people to donate. We pulled together some funds to help people pay for the damage."