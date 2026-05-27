St. Louis Park teacher accused of inappropriately touching two students

A Twin Cities teacher is accused of sexually assaulting at least two students, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County earlier this month.

Gerald Patrick Heaney, 65, is facing two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Heaney made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where his bail was set at $0 with conditions or $6,000 without conditions.

Charges say on March 3, police received a report of a sexual assault that happened at Groves Learning Organization in St. Louis Park. Following the report, the school sought additional information from students and multiple complaints were filed.

One victim, a 19-year-old woman, told investigators one of her teachers, identified as Heaney, would "grab her, put his hands on her hips and touch her lower back," according to the complaint. She said Heaney would also touch her knee and that he touched her bra and breast on one occasion.

Another victim, a 17-year-old girl, said she had seen Heaney touching other students. She told investigators she had been touched by Heaney as well, saying he "patted her butt on more than one occasion," charges say. She also reported Heaney would call her "really cute" and "really pretty."

The 17-year-old victim stated that the conduct began last year, but became more consistent this year. The 19-year-old victim said Heaney's conduct toward her began five months prior, "when it was only her and one other student" in class.

Groves Learning Organization told WCCO that Heaney is no longer employed there.

"We are aware of the charges filed by the St. Louis Park Police Department. The school has fully cooperated. Because this is now a matter for law enforcement and the courts, we are not able to comment further. Our focus remains on supporting our students and maintaining a safe learning environment," Jessie Coyle, the school's head, said.

According to its website, Groves Learning Organization is an educational nonprofit that serves students with "dyslexia, ADHD or other executive functioning challenges."

Heaney's next court date is scheduled for July 15.