Two men arrested in St. Louis Park sting operation charged with hiring 15-year-olds for sex

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Two men who were arrested during an undercover operation in St. Louis Park last month face separate charges for allegedly attempting to hire 15-year-olds for sex.

Rudy Josue Ramirez Chavez, 31, and Melinton Estuardo Perez-Sanchez, 24, each face one count of hiring someone between ages 13 and 16 for sex or sexual contact, and one count of engaging in electronic communication with a minor about sex.

According to the complaint, on May 17, Chavez texted who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but was in fact an undercover officer. He asked for rates, and when the undercover officer said she was 15, he texted back "Ok" and asked for her address.

When he arrived at the address in St. Louis Park, he was arrested. Officers found $196 in cash and a box of condoms in his car. When asked, Chavez admitted that he found the girl on the internet and was aware that she was 15.

Separate charges state that Melinton Estuardo Perez-Sanchez, a 24-year-old from St. Paul, texted an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl on May 17, asking if she was available.

The officer said she was 15, and Perez-Sanchez replied "Oh. Ok," the complaint says. He said he wanted to meet "now," and was arrested when he arrived at the location in St. Louis Park. He later admitted that he knew the person who he thought he was meeting was 15 years old.

In the same sting operation, officers arrested a 38-year-old middle school principal after he attempted to hire a 15-year-old for sex. He was charged on May 19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says if you suspect someone of being trafficked, don't try to rescue them, get help instead. Call police, or the Day One Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

