St. Louis Park man hopes to find dog stolen out of his backyard

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A St. Louis Park man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard and it was all caught on camera.

"The only thing I want to happen is for Kyah to come home," said Kyah's owner, Andrew Ortiz.

According to Ortiz, it took just minutes for two individuals to chase down his 3-year-old Pomeranian Shih-Tzu named Kyah and take her away.

"It seemed very calculated, planned," said Ortiz. "I've never heard her make those sounds in my life, I'm getting chills just thinking about those sounds."

It all happened after Andrew returned home and let his dog outside just before 10:00 pm Tuesday night. A neighbor's Ring camera captured part of the incident, so did Andrew's front door camera.

"I'm not sure if they were waiting outside my home, I just think the perpetrators had very intimate details about my routines and even where my dog would be stationed at the time. They knew how to avoid all the cameras," said Ortiz.

His neighbor whose camera captured the footage was the first to call police.

"If it was a human life, it would be treated much more seriously," said Ortiz. "She's a very bubbly dog. There's not a person in the room that she doesn't like."

Ortiz has posted videos of the incident on social media, but said there have yet to be any concrete leads.

Now Ortiz is posting flyers, hoping someone will come forward with information.

"I miss you Kyah. I wish you were here. I don't know how this could have happened, I think about you every second. All i want is my dog back," said Ortiz.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis Park Police Department.