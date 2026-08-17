Community concert benefits those affected by St. Louis Park apartment fire

One month after a fire tore through the Helix Apartments in St Louis Park, Minnesota, neighbors are still stepping in to help.

On Sunday afternoon, Union Congregational United Church of Christ hosted a benefit concert in partnership with the St Louis Park Emergency Program.

"In my faith we believe in helping people out, and I mean your neighbors don't have to belong to your church to be important," said Randall Pratt, who said he's attended the church for decades.

The concert, featuring a local singer-songwriter, brought in a few dozen people who donated in support of those displaced by the fire.

STEP says they've served over 100 people from the Helix Apartments. Right now, they're focused on financially assisting those residents who need new, permanent homes and furniture. The executive director of STEP said the funds will help those impacted "regain a sense of normalcy and safety."

"St. Louis Park is a community and we're all family," said Nancy Robinow, a longtime St Louis Park resident who attended the concert on Sunday.

The St. Louis Park Fire Department says the fire started on a fourth-floor balcony, and at this point the cause is undetermined. The department said they found no evidence the fire was intentionally set and "found no connection to items for correction noted on fire inspection reports." An investigative report is expected to be published publicly later this month.

STEP says the large response has cut into their regular programs, which serve the community through food and other services. The organization is looking for donations to meet the ongoing need.