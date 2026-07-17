Crews battling large fire at apartment complex in St. Louis Park

Firefighters are working to put out a massive blaze at an apartment complex in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, on Friday evening.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of the Helix Apartments, located at 7500 Hwy. 7, around 5:30 p.m. as crews worked to put them out.

Crews work to put out a fire at the Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, on July 17, 2026. WCCO

Crews responded to a report of smoke at the complex at 4:47 p.m., city officials said.

Aerial video showed that a large part of the site had been heavily damaged.

A large area of the Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is burned as crews work to put out a fire at the complex on July 17, 2026. WCCO

As of early Friday evening, no injuries have been reported, city officials say. The Salvation Army has been called to help with displaced residents.

Officials added that investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire.

The complex was built in 1985 and was "extensively renovated between 2020 and 2022, according to a news release discussing the sale of Helix Apartments last year.

WCCO has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.