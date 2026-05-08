Community rallies for pet rescue after 23 cats killed in fire in St. Francis

A fire at a St. Francis, Minnesota, home and beloved cat rescue claimed the lives of nearly two dozen cats just after midnight on Tuesday.

Grace Thompson said she barely made it out herself as her home was engulfed by fire in less than a minute. Her house doubled as a location for Kitten Kam Rescue, which she started four years ago to expand her passion for helping animals.

She said that there were 44 cats inside at the time of the fire, including cats waiting for a foster home and her own pets. Firefighters from three companies in the St. Francis area pivoted to providing oxygen and medical care for the cats once they extinguished the fire, as neighbors poured out into the road to help.

"All my neighbors were around grabbing kennels and carriers and helping hand kennels and carriers to firefighters so they could grab as many cats as they could out of the house," Thompson said. "I never imagined the kind of support I had that night helping the cats."

The support in the days since has been overwhelming, with Thompson's dedication over the years earning her helpers from local veterinarians to other rescues.

SNAP'T Cat Rescue in Blaine, Minnesota, got in touch with former Vikings quarterbacks Tommy Kramer and Daunte Culpepper to lend a hand. Executive Director Sonja Larson said that for anyone who can donate at least $100 to help Thompson, SNAP'T will provide a signed jersey from either Kramer or Culpepper.

"Rescues need to stick together Like I said, it could be any one of us," Larson said.

The help extended to the streets as volunteers worked to try to track down the sole cat that was unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fire. Thompson said that Arthur was spotted on Friday morning; on Friday evening, she got the phone call that he was found and was on his way to see a vet.

"I love my community," Thompson said. "It takes a village. We say that a lot in rescue, it takes a village, and there is a village out there and they're all helping."

Thompson said that she was told an issue with electrical wiring caused the fire. Her intention is not only to bring back her house, but to bring back the rescue.