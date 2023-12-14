St. Croix Lutheran Academy's Laura Hauge breaks state 3-pointer record

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Twin Cities teenager had a record-breaking night on the basketball court this week.

West St. Paul's St. Croix Lutheran Academy says senior Laura Hauge scored her 459th three-point field goal during Tuesday night's game against Trinity School at River Ridge, setting a Minnesota State High School League record.

Hauge, who will play next season for the University of St. Thomas, is no stranger to accolades. She's racked up five All-Conference awards, three Conference Player of the Year titles and three MVP nods.

She has a particular knack for three-pointers, once scoring 11 in a single game.

Laura Hauge Garth Scholten

"She sets very high goals for herself and has achieved so many of them, all while keeping the team in her focus," said coach Dave Mielke.

The Crusaders will celebrate Hauge Friday ahead of their 7 p.m. home game against Hill-Murray School, and after the game in the school commons.

Hauge surpassed the record of 458 that was set in 2012 by Watertown-Mayer High School's Marissa Janning. That same year, Janning was named "Miss Basketball."

