Rebecca Flynn, 17, youngest member of U.S. Pro Slopestyle team, hopes to make Olympics next

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This summer, winter sports star Rebecca Flynn got life-changing news — she was named to the United States Snowboard Pro Slopestyle team.

"It was probably one of the most exciting moments of my life. I was not expecting it. My parents were not expecting it. It was crazy," Flynn said.

Flynn's parents got her into the sport. Snowboarders themselves, Flynn first strapped in when she was three years old.

Snowboarding trips plus frequent days spent at Hyland and Buck Hill shaped Flynn's future dreams.

"I remember being around like 8 or 9 years old and being like, this is what I want. I want to make the team. This is my goal for life. This is what I want to do. This is what I'm passionate about," Flynn said.

At nine years old, she was impressing her peers at Minnesota ski parks. Now at 17, she still is. She is the youngest rider on a team of the five best the United States has to offer.

"It's so cool to finally get to meet them and be on a team with them. It's so surreal," Flynn said.

This fall, Flynn transitioned from Chanhassen High School to online school so she can train in Europe.

"My consistency with my jumping and my rails and just my tricks have improved so much since making the team," Flynn said.

With a dream accomplished, a new one slides to the forefront.

"My biggest goal right now to qualify for the Olympics," Flynn said. "I think that's a goal that if it does happen, it's coming up really quick."

2026 in Milan and Cortina, Italy is ambitious, but so was the last goal.

"If someone told me five years ago from now I'd be making the U.S. team and getting ride with my idols. I would not believe them," Flynn said.