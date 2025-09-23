St. Cloud family searching for answers after child dies following medical emergency at school

A 7-year-old's sudden death at a St. Cloud, Minnesota, school is sparking fear in parents who have kids with autism.

More than 100 Somali parents, autism advocates, educators and community leaders logged into Zoom on Tuesday evening for a powerful and emotional listening session.

It comes just one week after Abdinasir, who was autistic, suffered a medical emergency at school and later died. His death has shaken not only his family but the community.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were called to Westwood Elementary School on Sept. 16, just before 9:30 a.m., for a report of a child who was not breathing. He was rushed to an area hospital before he was airlifted to HCMC, where he later died.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing and will continue to work with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office until a final determination has been made.

The St. Cloud Area School District says it is deeply saddened and cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.

In a statement, the district said, "Following the incident, the district conducted a full review of response and operations. We found that our staff responded immediately, professionally, and appropriately to support the student."

Yet, the boy's family and community members say they are still in the dark about what led to the child's death.

"As of this moment, that's how confused the family is right now," Samsam Mohamed, board member with autism advocacy group Maangaar Voices, said. "They don't have a concrete answer about what happened."

For families raising children with autism, including Anisa Hagi-Mohamed and Samsam Mohamed, the pain runs deep.

Many joining the virtual room were filled with emotion for that very reason. For about three hours, participants shared personal stories and fears while seeking assurances from licensed providers.

The listening session was led by several organizations, including Maangaar.

"It's about a community effort to help our community feel a little bit more safe," Hagi-Mohamed said.

Tuesday's listening session was for collective healing and a space to get connected to resources.

Advocates say they will continue supporting the family.

The family has now retained a lawyer. WCCO reached out and has not heard back yet.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.