St. Cloud police investigating 2 separate Sunday shootings at same intersection

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating two shooting incidents that happened in the same area of the city Sunday.

The first incident happened at about 4 a.m. near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South. Police responded to a number of reports of shots fired. Officers said they did not immediately see any evidence of damage or victims, but upon daybreak did find a number of spent shell casings.

Sunday evening, at about 7:45 p.m., officers were summoned to the same intersection. It appear shots had been fired from a moving vehicle, but no victim was found at the scene.

Later in the evening, a 21-year-old Richfield man arrived at the St. Cloud Hospital's emergency room. He had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Police don't believe this was a random incident, and are looking for a black SUV that was seen leaving the intersection heading west.

Investigators are working to find out how the two separate shootings might be connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.