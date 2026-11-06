Crews contain solar array transformer fire near St. Cloud sewage plant

Crews battled a transformer fire in a solar array in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday morning near the city's sewage treatment plant.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says the fire broke out around 9 a.m. in the array off Franklin Road South in the city's southeast corner, just east at the Nutrient, Energy, and Water (NEW) Recovery Facility.

"Fire personnel successfully secured the area, protected adjacent solar panels, and contained the fire entirely to the transformer with no reported injuries or ongoing threats," fire officials said in a news release.

The city's fire marshal's office is leading the investigation.