Crash between 2 motorcyclists in St. Cloud kills 19-year-old

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 19-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between two motorcyclists in St. Cloud.

The two motorcyclists collided at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Second Street South around 1:18 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department said.

Both bikers were headed in the same direction when they "made contact," police said, causing 19-year-old Kaden Johnson of Waite Park to lose control and hit the pole of a traffic light. He died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Clara City, was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said the crash is being investigated.