St. Anthony Park celebrates "4th in the Park" with lawn mowers, scouts and 78 years of tradition

For 78 years in St. Paul, neighbors have lined the streets of St. Anthony Park each Independence Day, claiming a patch of grass to take part of Minnesota's longest-running Fourth of July Tradition: Fourth in the Park.

Marie Lister grew up attending the parade and now oversees the event and brings the same enthusiasm she once brought as a young spectator.

"I grew up in the neighborhood and as a kid the Fourth of July parade in St. Anthony Park was my very very favorite thing to do," said Lister.

This year's celebration — like those before — had a colorful mix of marching bands, local floats and a few surprises, including a fan favorite: The Lawn Mower Brigade.

"When I took over the parade 10 years ago, I had a bucket list, and bringing back the Lawn Mower Brigade was at the top of my list," said Lister.

The brigade, a group of volunteers, dressed in patriotic gear, pushed mowers in synchronized formations along the parade route.

"The lawn mower brigade has been a long standing part of that parade," said Jonathan Carter of the Lawn Mower Brigade. "I think people like something that's quirky, a little fun, American, nothing like pushing your mower around on a hot day."

They weren't the only ones keeping tradition alive at the Fourth of July celebration.

John Ernst, a 98-year-old, 1940s Murray alumni and former trooper in the Boy Scouts, was in attendance.

Ernst was a scout in the early days in Saint Paul, his role in the scouts linked him back to the original boy scouts. The years he was a scout overlapped with some of the original group, and now he stands side-by-side with the younger generation of scouts.

"He basically links us to the original troop in 1916," said Mike Smith, of the 107th Troop Boy Scouts of America.

There were many highlights to this year's Fourth of July celebration in St. Anthony Park but what sticks out the most is the sense of community in this neighborhood.

"Even when things feel hard in our country, it's nice to come together as a community and celebrate the way we take care of each other," said Lister.