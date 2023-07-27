St. Anthony fire chief saves child who jumped into pond

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. -- The St. Anthony Village fire chief is a hero on and off the clock.

On his drive into work Wednesday, Chief Mark Sitarz saw a child run across Silver Lake Road. That child jumped into a mucky pond and Sitarz didn't hesitate. He pulled over and jumped right in after him, according to the fire department.

St. Anthony Fire Chief Mark Sitarz St. Anthony Village Fire Department

The child, who has autism, had taken off from their parents nearby.

"Teamwork and being at the right place at the right time helped save a life today," the fire department said.

