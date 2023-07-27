St. Anthony fire chief saves child who jumped into pond
ST. ANTHONY, Minn. -- The St. Anthony Village fire chief is a hero on and off the clock.
On his drive into work Wednesday, Chief Mark Sitarz saw a child run across Silver Lake Road. That child jumped into a mucky pond and Sitarz didn't hesitate. He pulled over and jumped right in after him, according to the fire department.
The child, who has autism, had taken off from their parents nearby.
"Teamwork and being at the right place at the right time helped save a life today," the fire department said.
READ MORE: Man, 74, rescued after falling down cliff face along St. Croix River
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.