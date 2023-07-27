Watch CBS News
St. Anthony fire chief saves child who jumped into pond

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. -- The St. Anthony Village fire chief is a hero on and off the clock.

On his drive into work Wednesday, Chief Mark Sitarz saw a child run across Silver Lake Road. That child jumped into a mucky pond and Sitarz didn't hesitate. He pulled over and jumped right in after him, according to the fire department.

4t-vo-water-rescue-wcco3ruj.jpg
St. Anthony Fire Chief Mark Sitarz St. Anthony Village Fire Department

The child, who has autism, had taken off from their parents nearby.

"Teamwork and being at the right place at the right time helped save a life today," the fire department said.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

