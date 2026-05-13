Pedestrian hit by 3 vehicles, killed on southern Minnesota highway

A pedestrian died after being hit by three vehicles on a southern Minnesota highway Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Melody Raveill, 67, was crossing Highway 63 in Spring Valley when three drivers heading north hit her, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She died at the scene.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m.

None of the drivers were injured. The patrol gave no cause for the crash, but noted the roads were wet and said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor for anyone involved.

Spring Valley is about 26 miles south of Rochester.